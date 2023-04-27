2023 NFL Draft Results: Live blog, rumors, trades, updates, picks and more

Welcome to Baltimore Beatdown’s 2023 NFL Draft live blog! The draft begins at 8 p.m. ET. For information on how to watch, click here.

This post will serve constant updates regarding draft rumors, trade updates and more. It will also host as an open thread for discussion in the comments. As of now, the Baltimore Ravens are set to pick at No. 22 overall, though in true Ravens’ fashion, trade opportunities may come their way.

News & Rumors

NEWS [4:30 p.m. ET] — The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have agreed to a five-year, $260 million deal.

RUMOR [4:32 p.m. ET] — Ravens have contacted the Green Bay Packers about trading for the No. 13 overall pick.

The #Packers have been contacted by the #Ravens about trading for the 13th pick — MJ Hurley (@mjhurleytdt) April 27, 2023

REPORT [6:02 p.m. ET] — NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Tennessee Titans have not centered trade scenarios with the Arizona Cardinals involving wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

While the #Titans have had conversations about a potential trade up to No. 3 -- among other spots -- they have not had conversations centered around star WR DeAndre Hopkins, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

NFL Draft Order (First Round)

Gambling Odds

According to DraftKings sportsbook, cornerback is the position favorite for the Ravens’ first draft selection, at -210, following shortly behind is wide receiver (+220).