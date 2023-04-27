 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL Draft Results: Live blog, rumors, trades, updates, picks and more

All your need-to-know draft information for tonight

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
2018 NFL Draft Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Welcome to Baltimore Beatdown’s 2023 NFL Draft live blog! The draft begins at 8 p.m. ET. For information on how to watch, click here.

This post will serve constant updates regarding draft rumors, trade updates and more. It will also host as an open thread for discussion in the comments. As of now, the Baltimore Ravens are set to pick at No. 22 overall, though in true Ravens’ fashion, trade opportunities may come their way.

News & Rumors

NEWS [4:30 p.m. ET] — The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have agreed to a five-year, $260 million deal.

RUMOR [4:32 p.m. ET] — Ravens have contacted the Green Bay Packers about trading for the No. 13 overall pick.

REPORT [6:02 p.m. ET] — NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Tennessee Titans have not centered trade scenarios with the Arizona Cardinals involving wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

NFL Draft Order (First Round)

  1. Carolina Panthers
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks
  6. Detroit Lions
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. Philadelphia Eagles
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans
  13. Green Bay Packers
  14. New England Patriots
  15. New York Jets
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Gambling Odds

According to DraftKings sportsbook, cornerback is the position favorite for the Ravens’ first draft selection, at -210, following shortly behind is wide receiver (+220).

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...