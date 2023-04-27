 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reports: ‘Major progress’ between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson; deal could be done ‘VERY soon’

Reports of the Ravens and Lamar Jackson are nearing a deal

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are nearing a deal.

As it stands, Jackson is currently under the non-exclusive franchise tag, which will pay Jackson $32.416 million guaranteed. However, the tag was placed on Jackson to buy both sides more time as they hammer out a deal. It also allowed other teams to negotiate with Jackson, though nearly each team that may have been interested publicly announced they weren’t pursuing Jackson.

A notable change in the landscape of the Jackson-Ravens standoff was the signing of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Per reports, Jackson was involved in courting the veteran, and both spoke of winning a Super Bowl together in Baltimore.

If Jackson were to sign today, it would be five years and one day after being drafted by the Ravens in 2018, at No. 32 overall.

In This Stream

The Lamar Jackson contract saga, explained

View all 39 stories

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...