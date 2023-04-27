Reports: ‘Major progress’ between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson; deal could be done ‘VERY soon’

According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are nearing a deal.

In non-draft scoopage, hearing there’s been major progress between Lamar Jackson and #Ravens. Source close to Jackson told me if no hiccups could be done VERY soon, any day now — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 27, 2023

Just got a text: "Good news on the way for the Ravens." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 27, 2023

Yes, got same text. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 27, 2023

Per multiple sources, the Baltimore Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson have had productive conversations in recent days, and there's optimism that they are making progress toward a long-term extension. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 27, 2023

As it stands, Jackson is currently under the non-exclusive franchise tag, which will pay Jackson $32.416 million guaranteed. However, the tag was placed on Jackson to buy both sides more time as they hammer out a deal. It also allowed other teams to negotiate with Jackson, though nearly each team that may have been interested publicly announced they weren’t pursuing Jackson.

A notable change in the landscape of the Jackson-Ravens standoff was the signing of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Per reports, Jackson was involved in courting the veteran, and both spoke of winning a Super Bowl together in Baltimore.

If Jackson were to sign today, it would be five years and one day after being drafted by the Ravens in 2018, at No. 32 overall.