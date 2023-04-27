 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

If the Ravens remain at No. 22, what time will make their pick?

The 2023 NFL Draft may begin at 8 p.m. ET, but that’s a long way off from pick No. 22.

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: Baltimore Ravens Odell Beckham Jr. Press Conference Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NFL draft kicks off officially at 8 p.m. ET. For all information regarding when and how to watch the draft, check out our article aptly named “when and how to watch the 2023 NFL draft.”

But the Baltimore Ravens do not hold the No. 1 pick in the draft. Rather, they’re at No. 22 overall. So, when, if the Ravens remain firm at their own pick, will they make their first selection?

2022

Last season, the Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker with the No. 22 pick at 10:28 p.m.

2021

The Tennessee Titans selected defensive back Caleb Farley at No. 22 at 11:01 p.m.

2020

Three years ago, the Minnesota Vikings picked wide receiver Justin Jefferson with pick No. 22 at 10:55 p.m.

2019

The Philadelphia Eagles select offensive lineman Andre Dillard at No. 22 at 10:43 p.m.

2018

The Titans take linebacker Rashaan Evans at No. 22 at 10:33 p.m.

2017

The Miami Dolphins select defensive end Charles Harris at No. 22 at 10:43 p.m.

2016

Washington selects wide receiver Josh Doctson at No. 22 at 10:39 p.m.

2015

Pittsburgh Steelers select linebacker Bud Dupree at No. 22 at 10:31 p.m.

2014

Cleveland Browns select quarterback Johnny Manziel at No. 22 at 10:42 p.m.

2013

Atlanta Falcons select cornerback Desmond Trufant at No. 22 at 10:40 p.m.

Taking the average of the past 10 years of picks at No. 22, we can ascertain the Ravens will make a selection at 10:41 p.m. tonight if they make no move.

