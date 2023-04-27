If the Ravens remain at No. 22, what time will make their pick?

The 2023 NFL draft kicks off officially at 8 p.m. ET. For all information regarding when and how to watch the draft, check out our article aptly named “when and how to watch the 2023 NFL draft.”

But the Baltimore Ravens do not hold the No. 1 pick in the draft. Rather, they’re at No. 22 overall. So, when, if the Ravens remain firm at their own pick, will they make their first selection?

2022

Last season, the Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker with the No. 22 pick at 10:28 p.m.

Green Bay Packers select LB Quay Walker No. 22 overall in 2022 drafthttps://t.co/DaASv0iFT5 pic.twitter.com/YOZa3p2BN8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 29, 2022

2021

The Tennessee Titans selected defensive back Caleb Farley at No. 22 at 11:01 p.m.

Tennessee Titans select DB Caleb Farley No. 22 overall in 2021 draft — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 30, 2021

2020

Three years ago, the Minnesota Vikings picked wide receiver Justin Jefferson with pick No. 22 at 10:55 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings select WR Justin Jefferson No. 22 overall in 2020 draft — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 24, 2020

2019

The Philadelphia Eagles select offensive lineman Andre Dillard at No. 22 at 10:43 p.m.

With the 22nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia @Eagles select OL Andre Dillard. pic.twitter.com/u1F0iU3sL9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 26, 2019

2018

The Titans take linebacker Rashaan Evans at No. 22 at 10:33 p.m.

With the No. 22 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans select LB Rashaan Evans.https://t.co/nVK3ehgUgI — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 27, 2018

2017

The Miami Dolphins select defensive end Charles Harris at No. 22 at 10:43 p.m.

With the 22nd pick the Miami Dolphins select Charles Harris (DE) Missouri pic.twitter.com/ti7LYp0FhH — NFL_Central (@Central_NFL) April 28, 2017

2016

Washington selects wide receiver Josh Doctson at No. 22 at 10:39 p.m.

Washington selects WR Josh Doctson at #22 overall. — 94.9 the Fan (@949theFan) April 29, 2016

2015

Pittsburgh Steelers select linebacker Bud Dupree at No. 22 at 10:31 p.m.

With the 22nd pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, the The Pittsburgh Steelers select LB Alvin "Bud" Dupree, Kentucky — Scott Allen (@azsportsguy) May 1, 2015

2014

Cleveland Browns select quarterback Johnny Manziel at No. 22 at 10:42 p.m.

With the 22nd pick, the Cleveland Browns select QB Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M — NFL Access (@NFL_Access) May 9, 2014

2013

Atlanta Falcons select cornerback Desmond Trufant at No. 22 at 10:40 p.m.

W/ the 22nd pick in the #NFLDraft the Atlanta #Falcons select Desmond Trufant — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 26, 2013

Taking the average of the past 10 years of picks at No. 22, we can ascertain the Ravens will make a selection at 10:41 p.m. tonight if they make no move.