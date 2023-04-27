Ravens 2023 Draft: First Round Predictions

Baltimore Beatdown staff’s predictions for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft:

While general manager Eric DeCosta would presumably prefer to move back to a later slot in the first round, recouping a Day 2 pick in the process, a relatively weak draft crop restricts worthwhile trade offers. Following a chaotic top-10 picks, the draft settles in the teens as the top-shelf playmaking receivers are picked clean from the board in demoralizing fashion.

After Deonte Banks is selected by Pittsburgh at 17, DeCosta is fortunately able to secure the last bluechip corner, Joey Porter Jr., at 22. Baltimore marries value and need beautifully with the selection of the long and physical Penn State product.

When the round concludes, news breaks that the Ravens have managed to move Patrick Queen to Indianapolis for the 79th overall pick. DeCosta trades a rookie contract performer away for draft capital in the fourth consecutive draft, offering Baltimore the chance to add another premium position rookie on Day 2, while also enabling defensive coordinator Macdonald to deploy more dime personnel to better complement a hopefully more explosive Todd Monken offense. - Vasilis Lericos

An early run on quarterbacks and offensive lineman will push some of the top cornerback and wide receiver prospects down the board.

With the Ravens still apparently in the veteran free agent receiver market, they’ll use the draft to fill their top need at cornerback. Either Joey Porter Jr. or Deonte Banks will be the selection — only one will likely be still available. If not, then Emmanuel Forbes is a prime consolation option, or the Ravens will trade back to bolster their thin draft capital in this year’s cycle. - Frank Platko

After using a later draft pick and possibly a player to trade for DeAndre Hopkins, and then securing Lamar Jackson to a long term contract, the Ravens will stick and pick at 22.

The talent Baltimore wants will fall and they will take Deonte Banks. The local Maryland product is the perfect fit for this team and has been the correct pick for the last two months. The Uber-physical corner is the perfect fit across from Marlon Humphrey. Banks fits in perfectly with both lockdown man coverage talent and capable zone athleticism that suit Mike Macdonald’s defense.

With the acquisitions of Beckham, Hopkins, Banks and retaining Lamar long-term, the Ravens will be ready to truly challenge for a Super Bowl. - Zach Canter

On Thursday night, the Baltimore Ravens will trade away their No. 22 pick in the upcoming NFL draft to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the No. 34 pick.

If this move were to go through, it would provide Baltimore with a much-needed upgrade at the receiver position, while also giving them a high second-round pick that they could use to bolster their defense with a player like Mississippi State standout Emmanuel Forbes. Traditionally, the Ravens have been known for their propensity to trade down in drafts to accumulate more picks. However, in this particular case, they may need to be more aggressive to achieve their goal of keeping quarterback Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. - Stephen Bopst