Ravens, Lamar Jackson agree to a 5-year deal

After two years of negotiations and discourse, quarterback Lamar Jackson has agreed in principle to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson, by way of the Ravens Twitter account, announced he has agreed to a five-year deal.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have made Jackson the highest-paid player in the NFL, surmounting the Philadelphia Eagles deal with Jalen Hurts.

On April 17, Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension with $179.304 million in total guarantees, including $110 million fully guaranteed at signing and $126 million fully guaranteed by March 2024.

The news follows the Ravens numerous offseason moves to supply Jackson with offensive firepower, namely adding Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr.

The final signing, Beckham, was a noticeable shift in the landscape of the Jackson-Ravens standoff. Reports indicated Jackson was actively recruiting Beckham to Baltimore and they ‘had conversations about winning a Super Bowl in Baltimore.’