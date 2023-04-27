 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When and how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

All your draft rumors, trade information and more with up-to-the-minute updates here on Baltimore Beatdown

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Baltimore Beatdown’s 2023 NFL Draft live blog!

This post will host constant updates regarding draft rumors, trade updates and more, while serving as an open thread for discussion in the comments. Now, onto the information dump.

Event: 88th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting

Start Times

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 28, 12 p.m. ET

Location: Union Station, Kansas City, Missouri

Television Coverage: NFL Network and ESPN/ESPN2 all three days

Internet Streams: WatchESPN, CBS Sports HQ and NFL.com

Total Picks: 259 selections

2023 Total Draft Picks

Teams Rounds Total Compensatory picks Resolution JC-2A picks Forfeited Total
32 7 224 32 5 -2 259

Selection Time Limits

  • Day 1: Round 1 — 10 minutes
  • Day 2: Round 2 — 7 minutes, Round 3 — 5 minutes
  • Day 3: Rounds 4-6 — 5 minutes, Round 7 — 4 minutes per pick

NFL Draft Order (First Round)

  1. Carolina Panthers
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Caridnals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks
  6. Detroit Lions
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. Philadelphia Eagles
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans
  13. Green Bay Packers
  14. New England Patriots
  15. New York Jets
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens 2023 Draft Picks

Rd. 1, Pick 23 — Ravens’ own pick
Rd. 3, Pick 87 — Ravens’ own pick
Rd. 4, Pick 124 — Ravens’ own pick
Rd. 5, Pick 158 — Ravens’ own pick
Rd. 6, Pick 199 — Ravens’ own pick

Gambling Odds

According to DraftKings sportsbook, cornerback is the position favorite for the Ravens’ first draft selection, at -120, following shortly behind is wide receiver (+200).

