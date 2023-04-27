When and how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

Welcome to Baltimore Beatdown’s 2023 NFL Draft live blog!

This post will host constant updates regarding draft rumors, trade updates and more, while serving as an open thread for discussion in the comments. Now, onto the information dump.

Event: 88th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting

Start Times

Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 28, 12 p.m. ET

Location: Union Station, Kansas City, Missouri

Television Coverage: NFL Network and ESPN/ESPN2 all three days

Internet Streams: WatchESPN, CBS Sports HQ and NFL.com

Total Picks: 259 selections

2023 Total Draft Picks Teams Rounds Total Compensatory picks Resolution JC-2A picks Forfeited Total Teams Rounds Total Compensatory picks Resolution JC-2A picks Forfeited Total 32 7 224 32 5 -2 259

Selection Time Limits

Day 1: Round 1 — 10 minutes

Round 1 — 10 minutes Day 2: Round 2 — 7 minutes, Round 3 — 5 minutes

Round 2 — 7 minutes, Round 3 — 5 minutes Day 3: Rounds 4-6 — 5 minutes, Round 7 — 4 minutes per pick

NFL Draft Order (First Round)

Baltimore Ravens 2023 Draft Picks

Rd. 1, Pick 23 — Ravens’ own pick

Rd. 3, Pick 87 — Ravens’ own pick

Rd. 4, Pick 124 — Ravens’ own pick

Rd. 5, Pick 158 — Ravens’ own pick

Rd. 6, Pick 199 — Ravens’ own pick

Gambling Odds

According to DraftKings sportsbook, cornerback is the position favorite for the Ravens’ first draft selection, at -120, following shortly behind is wide receiver (+200).

