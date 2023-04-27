When and how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

Welcome to Baltimore Beatdown’s 2023 NFL Draft live blog!
This post will host constant updates regarding draft rumors, trade updates and more, while serving as an open thread for discussion in the comments. Now, onto the information dump.
Event: 88th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting
Start Times
- Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 28, 12 p.m. ET
Location: Union Station, Kansas City, Missouri
Television Coverage: NFL Network and ESPN/ESPN2 all three days
Internet Streams: WatchESPN, CBS Sports HQ and NFL.com
Total Picks: 259 selections
2023 Total Draft Picks
Selection Time Limits
- Day 1: Round 1 — 10 minutes
- Day 2: Round 2 — 7 minutes, Round 3 — 5 minutes
- Day 3: Rounds 4-6 — 5 minutes, Round 7 — 4 minutes per pick
NFL Draft Order (First Round)
- Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans
- Arizona Caridnals
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks
- Detroit Lions
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans
- Green Bay Packers
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Washington Commanders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Detroit Lions
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New Orleans Saints
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Kansas City Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens 2023 Draft Picks
Rd. 1, Pick 23 — Ravens’ own pick
Rd. 3, Pick 87 — Ravens’ own pick
Rd. 4, Pick 124 — Ravens’ own pick
Rd. 5, Pick 158 — Ravens’ own pick
Rd. 6, Pick 199 — Ravens’ own pick
Gambling Odds
According to DraftKings sportsbook, cornerback is the position favorite for the Ravens’ first draft selection, at -120, following shortly behind is wide receiver (+200).
Social Media
