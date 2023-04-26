 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Ravens trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins is close as teams ‘figure out draft compensation and money’

According to 105.7’s Reeta Manfred, the Ravens and Cardinals are close on a trade including WR DeAndre Hopkins

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Since January, the Baltimore Ravens have been linked as a landing spot for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. For the past month, they’ve been in reported trade talks, with former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones continuously linking the two. Now, according to 105.7’s Reeta Manfred, the two sides are close.

For those that don’t know, Manfred also broke news of cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s contract extension back in 2020, and outside linebacker Justin Houston’s deal with the Ravens in 2021.

This would align with Jones’ latest commentary on The Pat McAfee Show, where he stated Hopkins will be traded on Thursday, or Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Ravens will need to manufacture cap space to take on Hopkins’ contract, likely by way of the Cardinals retaining part of his salary and another by workshopping their own roster. They could do so by restructuring deals, namely cornerback Marlon Humphrey and/or left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s contract(s), and there’s the ever-present option of signing quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal.

Speaking of, on Tuesday night, Jackson posted a rather curious tweet that could or could not be related to the situation.

If the Ravens were to complete a deal on Thursday, it would be the second consecutive draft day trade with the Cardinals, as they paired together on a deal for wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown last year.

