Report: Ravens trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins is close as teams ‘figure out draft compensation and money’

Since January, the Baltimore Ravens have been linked as a landing spot for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. For the past month, they’ve been in reported trade talks, with former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones continuously linking the two. Now, according to 105.7’s Reeta Manfred, the two sides are close.

Aiight so the streets say a DHop to the Ravens is close. Trying to figure out draft compensation and money structure to the cap (hopefully this means a Lamar deal is close too?)



Just streets talk, y’all. Time will tell. — Reet Manfred (@theNFLchick) April 26, 2023

Now remember. I said “close”. It’s Not a done deal yet. I don’t think we’ll know for sure until tomorrow but streets says it’s real smoke, not a smoke screen — Reet Manfred (@theNFLchick) April 26, 2023

For those that don’t know, Manfred also broke news of cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s contract extension back in 2020, and outside linebacker Justin Houston’s deal with the Ravens in 2021.

Okay #RavensFlock. Streets say that Justin Houston’s has told folks that his ideal destination is Baltimore, hence the wait.



From my understanding, the Ravens are aware. It’s just a matter of figuring out a fair deal. So keep your fingers crossed — Reet Manfred (@theNFLchick) July 30, 2021

This would align with Jones’ latest commentary on The Pat McAfee Show, where he stated Hopkins will be traded on Thursday, or Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"My source(s) are saying there's a skrong possibility that DHop gets traded this week"@REALPACMAN24 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/u8Z9LetBy0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 25, 2023

The Ravens will need to manufacture cap space to take on Hopkins’ contract, likely by way of the Cardinals retaining part of his salary and another by workshopping their own roster. They could do so by restructuring deals, namely cornerback Marlon Humphrey and/or left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s contract(s), and there’s the ever-present option of signing quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal.

Speaking of, on Tuesday night, Jackson posted a rather curious tweet that could or could not be related to the situation.

If the Ravens were to complete a deal on Thursday, it would be the second consecutive draft day trade with the Cardinals, as they paired together on a deal for wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown last year.