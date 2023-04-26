Ravens Most Wanted Draft Prospects: Wide Receiver

Baltimore’s long standing weakness at the wideout position reached a nadir in 2022. After trading away Hollywood Brown, the Ravens receivers ranked near the bottom of production and performance metrics. The group was so thin and underwhelming that former coordinator Greg Roman deployed the most heavy personnel to grace an NFL field in decades.

General manager Eric DeCosta attacked this weakness by signing star Odell Beckham Jr. to an uncharacteristic top-dollar contract and sacrificed a future compensatory pick to ink Nelson Agholor. These acquisitions have downgraded receiver from a glaring need for immediate starters to a desire for depth of playmakers behind the injury-prone Beckham and Rashod Bateman. In terms of skillset, players with the speed to stretch the defense would be more beneficial to new coordinator Todd Monken’s offense than slot-based prospects due to the bevy of returning slot options on the depth chart.

Most Wanted Wide Recievers:

Quentin Johnston, Texas, 6’3, 208, 4.51

Johnston boasts prototypical size/speed and posted impressive yards after the catch, but inconsistent hands will likely prevent a top-20 selection.

Zay Flowers, Boston College, 5’9, 182, 4.42

With elite quickness and explosiveness, Flowers packs the toughness to beat press coverage on the perimeter despite a small catch radius.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, 6’1, 198, 4.52

Jaxon, the consensus top receiver in the class, profiles as a high volume possession slot target, but his inability to run away from defenders limits his ceiling.

Jordan Addison, USC, 5’11, 173, 4.49

The most polished route technician in the class, Addison’s lack of strength and issues with physicality make him a borderline first round prospect.

Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi, 6’2, 220, 4.46

A traits-based prospect, Mingo profiles as an X-receiver who can work all three levels and is a strong run blocker.

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee, 6’3, 213, 4.54

Tillman is a possession X-reciever with the physicality and strong hands to consistently win at the catch point.

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee, 6’, 178, 4.4

Hyatt offers tremendous vertical speed but questions about his releases from the perimeter, play strength and run after the catch ability make him a somewhat boom or bust prospect.

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma, 5’11, 183 4.38

A bit of a project with the natural talent to develop into a starting Z-receiver, Mims offers vertical speed and shifty route running, along with return skills.

Jayden Reed, Michigan State 5’11, 187, 4.45

A playmaker with impressive elusiveness in the open field, Reed also offers return ability to complement his downfield receiving prowess.

Tyler Scott, Cincinnati, 5’10, 177, 4.37

Scott is a bonafide burner with the acceleration to rack up yards after the catch, but drops have been an issue.

Rashee Rice, SMU, 6’1, 204, 4.51

A physical ball winner with strength and body control, Rice profiles as a reliable possession target after improving his catching technique.

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 6’4, 198, 4.47

A lanky red zone weapon, Perry relies on superior ball tracking and soft hands to overcome subpar play strength.

Trey Palmer, Nebraska, 6’, 192, 4.33

A former sprinting champion and return man, Palmer was a productive deep threat and could serve as a valuable vertical decoy while developing his craft.