Ravens Most Wanted Draft Prospects: Edge Rusher

Under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, the Ravens finished the 2022 season with the league’s fifth best 48 sacks. However, Baltimore released defensive line anchor Calais Campbell, who provided 5.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits last season. Moreover, Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul, who combined for 12.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss, are currently unrestricted free agents. The three veterans tallied 38-percent of the defense’s sack production last year.

Second-year speed rusher David Ojabo can presumably assume Houston’s primary role as designated pass rusher. Still, a fourth outside linebacker who can help Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh set the edge and is essential. And a prospect with some interior pass rush ability to replace Campbell’s disruption would also be beneficial.

Most Wanted Edge Rushers:

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama, 6’4, 253

A decorated and highly productive performer, Anderson is a true blue chip prospect who consistently converts speed to power to disengage from blocks.

Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech, 6’6, 271

With elite length and strength, Wilson’s heavy hands and lateral quickness should allow him to wreck plays from multiple alignments.

Myles Murphy, Clemson, 6’5, 268

A 3-down edge with inside-out versatility, Murphy has the power, bend and motor to improve his splash play generation at the next level.

Nolan Smith, Georgia, 6’2, 238

Smith is an undersized athletic marvel who combines incredible speed and range with tenacious run defense and intriguing coverage ability.

Lukas Van Ness, Iowa, 6’5, 272

A raw and inexperienced bull rusher, Van Ness’s strength offers the versatility to thrive inside as he develops better hand usage.

Keion White, Georgia Tech, 6’5, 285

An excellent run defender and twitchy athlete, White can push the pocket from multiple alignments and excel as a downhill disruptor.

Derick Hall, Auburn, 6’3, 254

With a quick first step and burst to finish the play, Hall has the skillset to play either Rush or Sam ‘backer after improving his consistency against the run.

Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame, 6’5, 264

Foskey is a well rounded prospect with translatable athleticism and used an efficient, if unrefined, pass rush to produce sacks and forced fumbles.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, 6’3, 255

A high effort and productive power rusher, Felix struggles to set the edge and lacks a defining, projectable trait.

B.J. Ojulari, LSU, 6’2, 248

Ojulari is the most polished pass rusher in the class, but his athletic limitations portend a low-ceiling prospect.

Yaya Diaby, Louisville, 6’3, 263

An explosive bull rusher, Diaby packs heavy hands and lateral burst to be a useful rotational front-7 piece.

Zach Harrison, Ohio State, 6’6 274

Harrison is a traits-based prospect with a nose for the football and inside-out potential worth developing.

Isaiah McGuire, Missouri, 6’4, 268

With his thick frame and NFL caliber power, McGuire has light feet and can create plays for his teammates serving as the under-man on twists.