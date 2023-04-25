Ravens Most Wanted Draft Prospects: Cornerback

Considering the challenging circumstances presented by Lamar Jackson’s contract stalemate, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has done well to build a roster with relatively few weaknesses before the 2023 NFL Draft. Baltimore’s depth chart currently boasts starting caliber talent and pedigree at every position except left cornerback.

DeCosta will probably sign a veteran corner after the draft but the opportunity to select a lockdown coverage specialist to line-up across from All-Pro Marlon Humphrey is certainly enticing. And this crop of prospects is chock-full of cornerbacks with the requisite physicality, mirroring capability and ball skills to thrive in Baltimore’s defensive scheme.

Most Wanted Cornerback Prospects:

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon, 6’1, 197, 4.38

A sticky cover cornerback with ball production, Gonzalez’s rare agility and smooth athleticism have seemingly cemented a top-10 selection.

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois, 5’11, 181, 4.43

A ferocious hitter and instinctive playmaker, Witherspoon has the highest floor of any corner in the class.

Deonte Banks, Maryland, 6’, 197, 4.35

Banks is a physical cornerback with the elite measurables to thrive in the NFL if he can improve his awareness when playing the ball in the air.

Joey Porter Jr, Penn State, 6’2, 193, 4.46

A press-man specialist with a tone-setting personality, Porter’s average change of direction is the main knock on his profile.

Kelee Ringo, Georgia, 6’1, 207, 4.36

A linear athlete with impressive recovery speed, Ringo’s inconsistent technique makes him a likely second round prospect.

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State, 6’, 166, 4.35

Forbes is a certified ballhawk but below average weight and play strength may not suit the rugged AFC North.

Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 6’, 198, 4.45

Another physical prospects with lockdown traits, Stevenson offers the skillset to start at the next level after becoming more disciplined.

Darius Rush, South Carolina, 6’1, 198, 4.36

A toolsy man coverage prospect with explosive click and close ability, Rush is competitive at the catch point but underwhelming in run support.

D.J. Turner II, Michigan, 5’11, 178, 4.26

Although slightly undersized, Turner brings the toughness, ball skills and outstanding make-up speed to line up in the slot or on the boundary.

Julius Brents, Kansas State, 6’2, 198, 4.53

With a truly massive wingspan, Brents can smother receivers at the line but sometimes struggles maintaining balance downfield.

Cam Smith, South Carolina, 6’, 180, 4.43

Smith is a natural zone coverage corner and probable starter if he can improve his technique to limit penalty flags and become a sure tackler.

Cory Trice Jr., Purdue, 6’3, 206, 4.47

A traits-based projection, Trice has the size, speed and temperament to excel as a press-man and Cover-3 corner.

Jakorian Bennett, Maryland, 5’10, 188, 4.3

Bennett is a somewhat raw prospect with translatable speed and a knack for breaking up passes at the catch point.