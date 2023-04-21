A Pro-Bowl QB is coming back to Baltimore

As fans continue to wait and wait and wait on hopeful franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract situation, at least part of the equation for that room should be solved soon.

The #Ravens’ Pro Bowl QB isn’t going anywhere:



Snoop Huntley plans to sign his restricted tender Monday, per source.



Huntley has been working out at the team facility and heads to Tampa this weekend to throw with teammates. Baltimore’s other QB, Lamar Jackson, remains unsigned. pic.twitter.com/xryeaff1v2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 21, 2023

Tyler Huntley, commonly known as ‘Snoop’, sounds like he’ll return to Baltimore. After starting zero games in his rookie year as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Huntley has since started nine games, including a playoff start in 2022, appearing in 14 total since 2021 in a backup role to Jackson.

He didn't get the win, but Tyler Huntley went toe to toe with one of the best:



-28/40

-215 passing yards

-73 rushing yards

-4 total TDs

-0 turnovers



(via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/e9C1K7iiOm — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 20, 2021

Huntley has been a steady, classic backup. A guy you can win with, but not win because of. A modest 3-5 record in regular season games started with a career 76.6 rating. Teams and fans know mostly what to expect out of Huntley. A mobile quarterback who can fall into the scheme led by Jackson, just a little less dynamic consistently and with less arm talent and strength. Huntley also made the Pro Bowl in 2022 as the fourth alternate (funnily enough, Jackson was the first).

With Jackson hurt last year, Huntley started the playoff game in Cincinnati for Baltimore. Unfortunately, after an admirable performance in the first three quarters, including a game-tying 41 yards touchdown pass in the third quarter, Huntley made probably his worst career mistake. With a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter, Huntley decided to go high instead of low on a sneak attempt past the two-yard line.

Oh. My. God. Tyler Huntley fumbles trying to go over the goal-line and Sam Hubbard takes it back the other way 98 yards for a Bengals TD.



A 14-point swing.pic.twitter.com/5J88HykccP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2023

While this was a bitter moment for the Ravens, it’s important to look back at the situation. A game the Ravens were supposed to have no chance to win according to all the predictions, and a backup starter with no notable wide receivers had them in position to take the lead in the 4th quarter. With that in mind, Huntley’s return to Baltimore makes sense. Let's just hope it’s a backup to a different Pro Bowl QB.