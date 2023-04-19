Report: There’s a ‘strong possibility’ DeAndre Hopkins ends up in Baltimore

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday, former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones suggested the Baltimore Ravens are a “team to watch” in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes. Today, he even went as far as to say Hopkins to Baltimore is a “strong possibility.”

Our source(s) have said that there's still a chance DHop ends up in Baltimore..



"It's a skrong possibility" ~ @REALPACMAN24



THAT'S BREAKING NEWS #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vYeTfpF6ld — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 19, 2023

Despite recently acquiring wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it seems Baltimore may not be done. It was reported that quarterback Lamar Jackson requested the team acquire both Beckham and Hopkins before a return to the negotiating table. Beckham’s contract structure hints at the possibility of Baltimore having more plans in place when signing him to a one year deal with a low cap hit but high overall guarantees and incentives. Pursuing a lower cap deal for Beckham would be a logical move for Baltimore if they hope to acquire the Arizona Cardinals star, given the nature of Hopkins’ current contract. Finalizing a contract extension with Lamar Jackson instead him playing on the franchise tag could also provide Baltimore with more financial flexibility to pursue Hopkins.

Over the past five years, General Manager Eric DeCosta has proven to be a bold general manager, orchestrating numerous blockbuster trades that were viewed as steals throughout the league.

If Baltimore were to acquire Hopkins, it would form an offense of epic proportions and catapult them towards the top of a crowded AFC.