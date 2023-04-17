Jalen Hurts contract similar to the deal Lamar Jackson reportedly declined

On Monday, quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed to a record-breaking five-year, $255 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, The deal appears rather similar to the reported contract between quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Back in September, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on The Adam Schefter Podcast that Jackson turned down a deal with $200 million in guaranteed money.

“Chris Mortensen and I reported on this last September, when Lamar Jackson was offered a deal that he turned down. A deal that included at the time he was offered $133 million due at signing,” Schefter said. “$133 million guaranteed. The contract also had injury guarantees that brought the guarantees to $175 million and it then had a springing guarantee that could’ve brought the value for the contract, the guaranteed money of the contract to $200 million in guarantees... and yes, those were the actual numbers and that was the situation. So those really were the guarantees for Lamar Jackson.”

It would seem the Eagles used the Ravens’ offer to Jackson as a blueprint for their deal with Hurts.

Jalen Hurts - Lamar Jackson Reported Contract Comparison Player Total Value Fully GTD At Signing Total Guaranteed Player Total Value Fully GTD At Signing Total Guaranteed Jalen Hurts $255 million $110 million $179.3 million Lamar Jackson $250 million $133 million $200 million

With Hurts becoming the new highest-paid player in NFL history, this is yet another quarterback to sign a new contract in the Jackson-Ravens standoff, and another one to not sign a fully guaranteed deal. Now, it’s whether this deal can propel both sides to re-engage in contract discussions, or if Jackson’s reported desire to be traded holds true with the NFL draft just over a week away.