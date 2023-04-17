Ravens ranked No. 8 in Drafting over the past 5 seasons

With the 2023 NFL Draft right around the corner, now is a good time to look back at how the Ravens have fared in recent drafts. Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame recently set out to rank the draft results of all 32 NFL teams over the past five seasons.

“We wanted to look at which teams not only have found quality players in the draft over the past five seasons, but which teams have turned those talents into wins,” wrote Verderame. “In our quest to reward draft successes while weighing playoff advancement, we created a points system to bring order to chaos.”

Verderame’s point system is as follows:

Each first-team All-Pro season: 5 points

Each second-team All-Pro season: 3 points

Each season as primary starter (per PFR: 1 point)

Each regular-season win: 1 point

Each wild-card win or bye week: 2 points

Each divisional win: 3 points

Each conference title: 4 points

Each Super Bowl victory: 5 points

Baltimore landed at No. 8 on the list. Verderame listed quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, and wide receiver Devin Duvernay as the Ravens' top three picks over the past five years.

“The Ravens have found first-team All-Pros in Jackson, Andrews and Duvernay, but haven’t been able to advance deep into the playoffs,” wrote Verderame. “Baltimore has a roster full of young talent, but its future largely hinges on whether Jackson is retained long term.”

Baltimore has not hit on a legitimate star since the 2018 NFL Draft, where they landed both Jackson and Andrews. 2021 first-round picks outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and wide receiver Rashod Bateman are facing critical seasons entering their third year in the NFL, while 2022 first-rounders safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum will be looking to build off of impressive rookie outings and hopefully make the leap to stardom.