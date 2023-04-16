Ravens to host WR Zay Flowers on a Top-30 draft visit

With the NFL draft now less than two weeks away, the Baltimore Ravens have continued to due their diligence, regularly hosting prospects for visits with the team. Next in line reportedly is wide receiver Zay Flowers, whom the team will bring in on Monday.

BC WR Zay Flowers is on his way to Baltimore for a pre-draft visit with the #Ravens tomorrow — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) April 16, 2023

Flowers, out of Boston College, has been linked regularly to the Ravens in mock drafts over the past several weeks. The 5-foot-9 wideout is viewed as one of the top receiving prospects in this year’s draft, firmly entrenched in the mix with players like Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston, and Jordan Addison, among others.

The Ravens have previously had visits with these receiving prospects already as well, so Flowers is a continuation of the team doing their homework at the position. Baltimore is slated to pick No. 22 overall in the first round, which falls in-line with where many projections have Flowers going off the board.

Baltimore’s need for a wide receiver has lessened a little in recent weeks following the additions of Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency. However, drafting a receiver in the first round still is not out of the question, especially if the Ravens view one as the best prospect available come their selection. That player could ultimately be Flowers.

A few months ago, the Ravens were reportedly “connected to the hip” with Flowers while attending the East-West Shrine Bowl, and were keen on scouting him at the time. The 22-year-old’s senior season at Boston College was his best; he caught 78 passes for 1,077 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns.