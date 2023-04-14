Reacts Results: Ravens fans growing confident Lamar Jackson remains a Raven

Earlier this week, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans on their confidence in quarterback Lamar Jackson remaining a Raven. The poll came days after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the team, and ensuing reports and social media that followed depicting Jackson excited about the signing. Reports also shared Jackson was involved in courting Beckham to Baltimore. This culminated in Ravens fans feeling confident, at least somewhat, that Jackson will return.

In total, 75-percent of fans are at least somewhat confident Jackson will remain a Raven for 2023.

The move for Beckham also sparked a second question to the fanbase, pertainingo drafting a wide receiver in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft.

Since the signing, many mock drafts are switching gears, with the majority selecting a cornerback for Baltimore, rather than wide receiver. But fans aren’t believers that the addition of Beckham rules out the likes of Zay Flowers, Quentin Johnston, Jordan Addison and others.

With the Ravens efforts to bolster the wide receiver room by signing Beckham and Nelson Agholor, it’s certainly no longer their greatest priority, but both are on one-year deals, leaving the Ravens needing to give attention to the long-term situation at the position.