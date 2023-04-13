Ravens OL Marshal Yanda to be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

On Thursday, Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Jim Nagy announced the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame class of 2023. Among the inductees include Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda.

Yanda joins four others, running back Chris Johnson, offensive lineman Lane Johnson, outside linebacker Clay Matthews, and running back Brian Westbrook, as 2023 inductees.

“Getting invited to the Senior Bowl was a big deal for me and my family. Understanding that getting that invitation meant you had a good chance of making an NFL roster the next fall,” Yanda stated. “It was a sign that my dream was becoming more and more a reality. I knew that playing in the Senior Bowl was only going to help me grow as a football player. I got to go up against a lot of great players and that definitely made me a better player. I had a great overall experience in Mobile.”

Marshal Yanda Profile (Courtesy of Seniorbowl.com)