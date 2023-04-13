Ravens OL Marshal Yanda to be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

On Thursday, Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Jim Nagy announced the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame class of 2023. Among the inductees include Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda.
Yanda joins four others, running back Chris Johnson, offensive lineman Lane Johnson, outside linebacker Clay Matthews, and running back Brian Westbrook, as 2023 inductees.
“Getting invited to the Senior Bowl was a big deal for me and my family. Understanding that getting that invitation meant you had a good chance of making an NFL roster the next fall,” Yanda stated. “It was a sign that my dream was becoming more and more a reality. I knew that playing in the Senior Bowl was only going to help me grow as a football player. I got to go up against a lot of great players and that definitely made me a better player. I had a great overall experience in Mobile.”
Marshal Yanda Profile (Courtesy of Seniorbowl.com)
NFL: Selected 86th overall in 2007 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens…played in 177 career games with 166 starts in his 13-year NFL career, all with the Ravens organization…member of Super Bowl XLVII champions that defeated San Francisco 49ers after the 2012 regular season…named first-team All-Pro twice (2014 and 2015) and second-team All-Pro five times (2011, 2012, 2016, 2018, 2019)…also eight-time Pro Bowl selection…member of NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2010’s, along with 2021 Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductee Joe Staley of the 49ers…consecutively named as Pro Football Focus’ top-rated guard from 2014-2016…was added to Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor in December 2022…
NCAA: Voted second-team All-Big 10 as senior by league’s coaches…played first two years of college at North Iowa Area Community College…received economics degree from University of Iowa
