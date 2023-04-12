POLL: Are Ravens fans confident QB Lamar Jackson remains a Raven?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country.

On Sunday, news broke of the Baltimore Ravens signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Over the following days, numerous reports followed the agreement, which included team owner Steve Bisciotti being involved in the negotiation and the signing was an attempt to “square things up” with Jackson.

It was also reported that Jackson was involved in coaxing Beckham Jr. to Baltimore, having “multiple conversations about teaming up together and winning a Super Bowl with the Ravens.”

After Beckham Jr. and reports of his signing were reported, both Beckham Jr. and Jackson posted on social media of their Facetime calls, and were spotted at a nightclub afterward together.

Now, prior to the signing, the last comments made by Jackson were his tweets announcing he’d requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2. However, the Ravens didn’t discuss anything on that front during their Pre-Draft Press Conference on the matter and there’s been no public movement.

So, with Jackson appearing more receptive to the Ravens’ moves, acting positive with the addition of Beckham Jr. and some positivity on the horizon, what say you Ravens fans?