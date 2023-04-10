Ravens News 4/10: Special Teams Depth and more

What are some of the general pros and cons of pursuing Lamar Jackson? “He is skilled and an elite athlete at a position that’s really, in this day and age, more important than ever. He has shown he can carry a team. He’s been the face of a franchise and has proven to be good at it. On the football side, the pushback would be: Is it a style that’s sustainable because of the way that he plays? Cartwheeling into the end zone after you score, no matter what anybody says, that’s probably not recommended (laughs jokingly). But off the field: the awkwardness of no agent, the commitment of potentially a fully guaranteed deal, two first-round picks, a change in style of 99 percent of the offenses in the league — that’s a giant pivot for most teams. It’s the off-the-field, the business side of it, that really makes it a hard deal to make.” What team do you expect Jackson to play for next season? “I think it is the Ravens. It’s the best fit on both sides. They’ve already been committed to building around him. I think it’s crazy to leave that, and whatever guaranteed contract hill he’s on, he needs to come off. They may be the only team willing to pay him, and if he refuses to play for them, come September it’s gonna cost him $2 million a week.”

The former undrafted free agent from Iowa finished second on the team in special teams snaps last season, but played just four snaps on defense. Welch has 21 tackles in his career, including three stops in 17 games last year. Welch is the sixth player the Ravens have re-signed over the past month, joining cornerback Trayvon Mullen, long snapper Nick Moore, safety Geno Stone, running back Justice Hill and inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips. Moore, Stone, Hill and Phillips are, like Welch, all key contributors on special teams. The team also signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

For the record, Jordan Addison is my favorite receiver who could be available for the Ravens at No. 22. He runs great routes. His hands are like Velcro. People question his speed, but he’s always open. Addison, a native of Frederick, Md., will be an NFL playmaker. I think Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will be hard for the Ravens to pass up if he’s available at No. 22. If Marcus Peters doesn’t return, the cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey will be tested frequently. Porter may have the talent and swag to handle that responsibility immediately. Another cornerback to watch in this draft is Deonte Banks from Maryland. His sparkling performance at the Combine only strengthened his case to be a first-round pick. Banks would be another compelling story if the Ravens pick him, a local talent staying home to chase his NFL dream. Staying with corners, DJ Turner is an interesting prospect. He created buzz by running a 4.26 in the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, the fifth-fastest time in the Combine. Turner played at Michigan for Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald. Sounds like someone who might be on the Ravens’ radar.

Emmanuel Forbes Mississippi State · CB · Junior Argument for: The ballhawking cover corner is a takeaway machine, having racked up 14 career interceptions and an NCAA-record six pick-sixes at Mississippi State. Forbes’ instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills enable him to jump routes and snag off-target throws in his area. Argument against: It is hard to play with a 166-pound cornerback due to the physicality, toughness and tackling skills required to excel on the island in today’s NFL. Forbes’ lack of size and bulk will put a bull’s-eye on his back when offensive play callers are drawing up rushes or catch-and-run plays. Although he has been a solid tackler throughout his tenure with the Bulldogs, it is hard to expect a lightweight to consistently hold his own against NFL heavyweights (running backs, tight ends and big-bodied wideouts) who get the ball in space. Jordan Addison USC · WR · Junior Argument for: The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner is a polished route runner with superb hands and ball skills. Addison specializes in making acrobatic grabs, but also excels at creating space by utilizing a variety of stutter steps and stop-start maneuvers to get open down the field. Argument against: The featherweight pass catcher lacks the size (5-11, 173 pounds) and strength to handle physical defensive backs intent on jamming and disrupting his releases at the line of scrimmage. With Addison doing most of his damage throughout his college career as a slot receiver, the concerns about his strength and versatility make it hard for some teams to view him as a potential No. 1 wideout. Where I stand: Addison possesses the tools to be an effective slot receiver in the NFL, but first-round picks are generally expected to dominate on the perimeter.

