Ravens trade safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets

The Baltimore Ravens have traded safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets for a 2024 seventh-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Trade: Jets agreed to send a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark, per league sources. Trade is agreed to, but cannot be processed until new league year begins Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

Clark, 27, played six seasons for the Ravens after being drafted with a sixth-round selection (No. 186 overall) in 2017. Clark started in 63 games for the Ravens where he amassed 384 tackles, five interceptions, five forced fumbles and 3.5 sacks. From 2020-2022, Clark played 100-percent of defensive snaps for the Ravens, totaling 3,183 snaps.

The trade saves the Ravens $4.14 million in cap space. Following the move, the Ravens will be $4.98 million over the cap, per overthecap.com. They have until March 15 at 4 p.m. ET to be cap compliant.

The writing was on the wall for Clark to be moved following this season, as the Ravens signed safety Marcus Williams last season to a five-year, $70 million contract and shortly thereafter drafted safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Last season, Clark requested a trade following the moves, but decided to ultimately defend his starting role and was successful.