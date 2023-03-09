Ravens News 3/9: Sparse Interest and more

BALTIMORE RAVENS: QB LAMAR JACKSON Tag Value: $32,400,000 (quarterback non-exclusive tender) 2022 Player WAR/Rank: 1.41 (19th) At other positions, the barrier of two first-round picks is enough of a deterrent to prevent a team from offering a contract, but odds are a handful of teams would be more than willing to depart with two firsts for Jackson. Over the past five seasons, Jackson’s 2.9% turnover-worthy play rate is the 12th lowest of 51 qualifying quarterbacks despite his 9.5-yard average depth of target being the fifth highest. He’s one of the best runners in the NFL regardless of position, and a one-man offense that would be quite hard to replace. One angle here could be that Baltimore didn’t want to be the team that shattered contractual precedents again with a fully guaranteed deal, but if they have to match someone else’s offer sheet, then it isn’t their fault.

The contract This is the big one here. Jackson, by all accounts, wants a fully guaranteed deal. The Ravens chose to let the market tell him what his value was and the market magically dried up! We won’t ever know what he might be willing to take because teams aren’t even floating out offer sheets. A fully guaranteed deal would require matching every dollar in escrow (an antiquated rule from a time when not every NFL owner had hundreds of millions of dollars), which is something even the wealthiest NFL owner doesn’t want to deal with (again, more on that in a second). If we’re talking max guarantees, that’s a potential problem with the salary cap, even though the salary cap more and more appears to clearly be a myth. The idea of Baltimore dangling Jackson to the entire league, and no one having ANY INTEREST WHATSOEVER, is just wild. A 26-year-old former MVP simply DOES NOT become available in the NFL with no interest from other teams. And not just no interest but a very quick lack of interest from a host of teams who have been aggressively pursuing quarterback solutions for the past 3-5 years. There’s a virtually zero percent chance of anything happening here. Good luck proving a bunch of NFL owners don’t want to acquire Lamar Jackson simply to suppress a rogue contract given to another player in a similar situation just a year ago. But that reality makes a lot more sense than the idea of no one even wanting to consider acquiring a 26-year-old former MVP.

1. Jackson signs an offer sheet, and the Ravens match: Jackson has been willing to bet on himself in testing free agency, so he’s been trying to maximize his value for two years under a cloud of uncertainty. Now that he’ll see his value on the open market, he can take the best deal on the table, and the Ravens can match it to keep him. 2. Jackson signs an offer sheet, and the Ravens don’t match: DeCosta surely has a dollar figure that he’s comfortable paying. In this scenario, Jackson can prove that he was smart to play this out, corrals a deal the Ravens wouldn’t meet and the Ravens can recoup the signing team’s next two first-round picks. (If a team without a first-round pick in the next two drafts is interested in Jackson, it’s also possible for the Ravens and Jackson to facilitate a trade.) The acquiring team would be surrendering less draft compensation than the Broncos did for Russell Wilson or the Browns did for Watson. 3. Jackson doesn’t sign an offer sheet, returns to the Ravens and plays out the franchise tag: The quarterback would continue to bet on himself and hope to increase his value over the next year. If the Ravens choose, they can franchise him again in 2024 for $38.9 million. It’s conceivable Jackson won’t be a true free agent until the 2025 offseason when he’s 28 years old. While he’d still be in the prime of his career, Jackson might not hit his most lucrative market value until then. 4. Jackson recognizes the deal he’s seeking isn’t out there, reduces his price point and signs an extension with the Ravens: If the second scenario would be a reward for Jackson’s patience, this would be a reward for Baltimore’s hard line. 5. Jackson signs the tag and orchestrates a hold-in to pressure the Ravens into an extension or trade: Holdouts have become too expensive with the $50,000 daily fines, and players appear to be more reluctant to go the Le’Veon Bell route in choosing not to sign the tag. So a hold-in could put pressure on the Ravens to resolve the situation in one way or another.

