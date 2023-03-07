NFL Players react to reports of teams being out on QB Lamar Jackson

Players across the NFL are taking notice of teams reportedly being out on quarterback Lamar Jackson, and sharing their curiosity as to why teams wouldn’t want the former league MVP.

Early on, it was safety Tyrann Mathieu asking what’s the deal.

When is the last time a league MVP was treated so disrespectfully?? I feel some kind of way about it - And don’t tell me what was offered to him, show me!!! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 7, 2023

Now, two more members are following suit, those being former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson and recently retired defensive lineman J.J. Watt.

So you’re sitting here & trying to tell me there’s no NFL team that has interest to even try and negotiate a contract with Lamar Jackson ? It hurts a team none to have dialogue. This isn’t right — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) March 7, 2023

These reports have to be wrong or off . There’s no way — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) March 7, 2023

Why are all of these teams so publicly “out” on Lamar Jackson, an MVP winner in his prime at the most important position in the entire NFL?



What am I missing here? — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 7, 2023

What’s arrived is an unprecedented situation where the masses are assumedly messaging every contact with respective teams and getting their initial reaction to the news. What’s following is likely consideration as to what kind of contract Jackson wants, which is something most around the league are uninterested in: a fully guaranteed mega deal akin to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Regardless, it’s peculiar to see report after report announcing teams are not interested in a player who is among the NFL’s best when on the field, but teams aren’t yet tripping over one another in an attempt to sign Jackson.