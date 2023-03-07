Ravens Reacts Survey: Do you agree with the Ravens using the non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson. Across the NFL and social media, big-time reactions are being shouted and commented upon. Here, SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown would like to hear from the fans as to whether or not they agree or disagree with the Ravens using such tag on the former league MVP.

Shortly after, news was released that the Atlanta Falcons will not be pursuing Jackson. They were assumed to be one of the biggest landing spots for star quarterback.

