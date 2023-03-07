Ravens name Dennard Wilson as new defensive backs coach

The Ravens have announced that they have filled a coaching vacancy by naming Dennard Wilson as the new defensive backs coach.

Coach Harbaugh on the addition of Dennard Wilson as DBs coach: pic.twitter.com/sHRPRoXNIx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 7, 2023

Wilson was most recently with the Philadephia Eagles as the team’s defensive backs coach/defensive passing game coordinator but the two sides agreed to part ways after Wilson was passed up to fill the opening at defensive coordinator following the Super Bowl. Before joining the Eagles in 2021, Wilson spent time with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets.

Philadelphia finished with the top-ranked passing defense under Wilson this past season and recorded 17 interceptions — third-most in the NFL. The 40-year-old Wilson will enter his 12th season as a coach in the NFL. He will replace D’Anton Lynn, who left the Ravens to join UCLA as their defensive coordinator in February. Wilson will inherit a talented group of playmakers in the secondary, including Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Williams, and Kyle Hamilton. Safety Chuck Clark (potential cut or trade candidate) and cornerback Marcus Peters (unrestricted free agent) are currently unknowns in Baltimore’s secondary for next season.

Wilson spent his collegiate days playing safety and cornerback for the Maryland Terrapins.