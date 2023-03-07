Ravens EVP Ozzie Newsome: Ravens will try to sign Lamar Jackson to a deal ‘up until around 3:30’

There’s been no question that the Ravens will use the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson if a deal isn’t done by March 7, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET. But until then, former general manager and current Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome shared the team will be attempting to land the plane until there is 30 minutes remaining on the Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon.

“The biggest thing is that we have a deadline [on Tuesday] at 4 o’clock to put the tag on,” Newsome said. “And I know today and up until about 3:30 [on Tuesday] a lot of energy is going to be put, be utilized in trying to get the deal done. And if not, we will put the franchise tag on him.”

BREAKING NEWS: Will the Ravens extend Lamar Jackson by tomorrow's deadline?



"If not, we will put the franchise tag on him."



It’s been obvious that the Ravens will use the franchise tag, with the only speculation being which tag if they are forced to do so.

Moreover, the Ravens will be attempting so long as they can afford to sign Jackson to a long-term deal. However, they have been unsuccessful in doing so for the past 25 months. But there’s nothing like a deadline to get things done.