Ravens Mock Draft Monday Volume 5: post-combine edition

With the 2023 NFL Combine in the books we’re one step closer to the NFL Draft. With the measurements, testing and medicals accounted for, teams will have more clarity into how they will attack the draft. With some prospects able to confirm things seen on tape while others provide more questions, who will rise and fall?

We will track mocks in this weekly “Mock Draft Monday” series, keeping a tally below in terms of how often certain players are linked to the Ravens by major media mock drafts. As the next set of mock drafts pour in, let’s take a look.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards strengthened the link to a local prospect who had an amazing performance at the combine.

Deonte Banks, DB, Maryland

“The best available complement to Rashod Bateman at wide receiver is Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. Baltimore finds better value elsewhere, however.”

Edwards had Banks as the 6th DB off the board.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson returned a familiar wide receiver to the ranks who dominated the early mock drafts.

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

“Quentin Johnston’s an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities make him in the running for WR1. Assuming the Ravens and Lamar Jackson get on the same page, finding a No. 1 WR is on the to-do list based on GM Eric DeCosta’s recent comments.”

USA Today’s Doug Farrar sees the Ravens pair cornerback Marlon Humphrey with a new Alabama corner.

Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

“The Ravens are pretty set at safety with Chuck Clark, Marcus Williams, and Kyle Hamilton, but that’s not necessarily where we’re projecting Branch in Mike Macdonald’s offense — he’s a true do-it-all guy who played much more outside and slot corner than he did in the box, or split, or in the deep third. Wherever he lined up, the 6-foot-0, 190-pound Branch allowed 36 catches on 57 targets last season for 240 yards, 136 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 69.3.”

Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller goes wide receiver for Baltimore, but with the Los Angeles Chargers taking Quentin Johnston one pick before them, opts for a different one than Ryan Wilson.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

“Until we know more about how Baltimore will handle the Lamar Jackson situation, wide receiver remains their most pressing need. Now, drafting a receiver that was injured for all of 2022 will probably make Ravens fans want to hurl rocks at me, and I understand that. I have taken the liberty to stone myself for doing this. The Ravens struggle to keep anybody healthy, and receivers have been very susceptible to injuries over the past few seasons. However, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is exactly the kind of receiver Baltimore needs to help Jackson progress further as a passer. He’s always preferred attacking the middle of the field, which is exactly where Smith Njigba is most dangerous.”

The Draft Network’s Jaime Eisner has a curious draft with the Ravens trading Jackson and landing the No. 8 pick from the Atlanta Falcons.

No. 8 — Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

“There was not a shred of good news about the Lamar Jackson situation—or the Ravens’ franchise in general—at the NFL Combine. So, in this NFL mock draft, let’s consider what a Jackson trade might look like. Getting two firsts and two seconds is a more than reasonable ask, and I can see other picks getting thrown in as well... Baltimore has a handful of CBs set to reach free agency and they need to find a young complement to Marlon Humphrey. Christian Gonzalez is my CB1 and I think will be the overall CB1 on draft day. His speed and length will be valuable assets for a Ravens team that will need to rely on running the ball and playing defense to survive in the AFC North.”

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer, like many others this week, takes a cornerback for the Ravens at No. 22. However, it’s a new pick among the counter.

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

“Marcus Peters and Kyle Fuller are among their free agents at corner behind Marlon Humphrey so the secondary should be a primary concern. Witherspoon uses his size well to be busy making plays in man coverage, as Peters once did at a rapid rate.”

Ravens Mocked Prospect Counter