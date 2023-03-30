Ravens reportedly tried to sign QB Baker Mayfield

It’s been reported the Ravens have done their due diligence regarding the quarterback market this offseason as they avoid being pigeon-holed into the Lamar Jackson situation. According to a report by JoeBucsFan.com, they’ve even made offers to quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“Last week, JoeBucsFan.com learned that new Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield got an offer in free agency from the Ravens but declined,” the report stated. “Joe was able to confirm that late yesterday at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix. Mayfield’s focus at the time of the Ravens’ offer was on a starting opportunity.”

It’s interesting to see how the Ravens were wanting to add Mayfield to their depth chart, as the current starting situation is mirky. The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, but the quarterback stated he requested a trade on March 2.

It’s worth wondering if the Ravens were adding Mayfield to be a backup for Jackson in a new Todd Monken offense or if they viewed Mayfield as a possible starting option.

As of now, the Ravens have backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown on the roster. This offseason, the club placed a right of first refusal tender on Huntley that will cost $2.627 million for the Ravens. If any team attempts to sign Huntley, similar to Jackson, the Ravens can match the offer sheet first. However, if they decline and Huntley embarks elsewhere, the Ravens won’t receive compensation.