Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle attends Maryland Pro Day as a long snapper

On Wednesday, the University of Maryland held their pro day for NFL hopefuls. Among them was an NFL veteran showing off a new skillset, with tight end Nick Boyle long snapping.

In College Park for Maryland's Pro Day and one sight I did not expect is Ravens TE Nick Boyle out here showcasing himself as a long snapper. — Childs Walker (@ChildsWalker) March 29, 2023

According to The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker, Nick Boyle is looking to change positions due to his knee ‘requiring so much maintenance.’ However, he’s not ready to hang up his cleats, as “he’d like to catch on as a long snapper.”

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, this transition had begun late in the season. In Week 18, Boyle was nearly called on as an emergency snapper, with LS Nick Moore’s status up-in-the-air due to a personal matter. However, Boyle didn’t receive the chance, as Moore made the game.

Boyle had started working on the transition to long snapping late in the season. His ability to long snap was part of the reason then Delaware HC K.C. Keeler committed to a scholarship offer. https://t.co/Vl833KdjbV — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 29, 2023

If there’s a team capable of producing special teams talent, with long snapping being a heavy part of the equation, it would be with the Ravens. They boast three NFL talents in that department with Moore, who earned second-team All-Pro honors last season, along with Morgan Cox on the Tennessee Titans and Trent Sieg who was signed by the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the offseason.