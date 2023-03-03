Ravens News 3/3: Combine Risers and more

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton emerged as one of the NFL’s top rookies last season, flashing his ability as a slot defender who could blitz, stop the run, and hold up in coverage against wide receivers and tight ends alike. But coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Hamilton is better suited elsewhere: as a traditional safety who can move around the defense, including the spots at which he shined in 2022. “We’re not going to be a defense that’s static,” Harbaugh said. “Our guys are going to be playing different positions, we’re going to disguise, we’re going to blitz. He’s capable of doing pretty much everything. He [Hamilton] covers tight ends really well. He even covered slot receivers pretty well this year, man coverage. That’s pretty unique for a safety. ... I just think it gives us great flexibility. It leaves room for a third or even fourth safety in the mix.”

Ranking the 25 best safeties from the 2022 NFL regular season - Jonathon Macri

7. KYLE HAMILTON, BALTIMORE RAVENS (82.3) The top safety in the 2022 rookie class and the 14th pick overall did not disappoint in his rookie year, outside of just not being a full-time starter for the entire season, which is what pushes him down this list a bit. Hamilton started the year in a fairly limited dime safety role, but as the year went on and his impact could not be ignored, he became the Ravens’ primary nickel back in Week 8 and continued to impress. Hamilton’s size and athletic ability made him a significant asset in defending the run and rushing the passer, posting top-five grades in both while adding a top-10 coverage grade (76.8). 18. MARCUS WILLIAMS, BALTIMORE RAVENS (73.9) Williams falls down this list a bit after missing seven games due to injury, but his high level of play can’t be understated, posting his sixth straight overall grade above 70.0 since entering the league. While Williams’ role in the Ravens’ defense mostly asks him to play from a deep alignment, he does that incredibly well, posting a career-high 19.1% interception per coverage target rate (tied for fourth) and tying for seventh among qualifying safeties in yards allowed per coverage target (5.7).

2023 NFL Free Agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team - Nick Shook

Baltimore Ravens Jonathan Jones CB · Age: 29 I am done pairing receivers with the Ravens. Sure, Todd Monken is in town to revamp Baltimore’s offensive approach, but kowtowing to the “Lamar Jackson just needs more weapons!” crowd is so 2022. I’m looking toward cornerback for a couple of reasons. First, Baltimore has already learned how a number of secondary injuries can decimate a team’s playoff hopes. And lastly, Marcus Peters and Kyle Fuller are both headed toward free agency, leaving the Ravens with a void at the position. Baltimore has Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens and Daryl Worley — recently re-signing the latter — but that doesn’t mean the Ravens don’t have room to add more talent at the position. I’m choosing Jones, who’ll turn 30 in September, because he fits the profile of a plug-and-play veteran who won’t cost the Ravens much and who provides the versatility they may desire while working in some of their other options in the secondary. Jones won’t fetch a Jamel Dean-level offer, which should also preserve some of the cap space Baltimore will need to keep Jackson — whenever that happens.

2023 NFL Combine Defensive Linemen/Linebacker Winners and Losers - Marissa Myers

Winners: -Gervon Dexter, Defensive Interior During his time at Florida his length was always constantly on display, and it was again during the bag drills. His length as well as his bend and fluidity helped him complete the drills very smoothly. At 6’6, 313 pounds, he also ran an impressive 4.93 40-yard dash on his second attempt, flashing his speed off his first step that will help him continue to win at the initial point of attack in the NFL. -Zacch Pickens, Defensive Interior What was on full display with Pickens during the drills was his quick, smooth footwork. He ended up with the sixth-best 40-yard dash out of the interior defensive line prospects with a time of 4.89. The bend and fluid movement showed up during the bag and hoop drills with how he maintained his quickness and changed direction.

EDGE/DL winners Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson: Wilson has the look of a top-10 edge rusher: 6-foot-6, 271 pounds, 33 5/8 inch arms and an 86-inch wingspan. “Built like a slightly more sleek, longer Carlos Dunlap which is amazing,” CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso wrote on Twitter. Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith: Smith is CBS Sports’ No. 6 edge rusher (36th overall), but he’ll be in the first-round conversation after exploding onto the scene at the NFL Scouting Combine. Smith flew in the 40-yard dash, posting a time of 4.39, in addition to a 41.5-inch vertical and a 10 foot, 8 inch broad jump. Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison: Harrison is in the 99th percentile for both arm and wingspan, which is certainly a good thing when it comes to his draft stock.