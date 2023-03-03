Former NFL Agent Gives In-Depth Take on Lamar Jackson Contract Structure

Any and nearly all media outlets and pundits have given their take on the contract negotiations between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. The latest, however, is former NFL agent and CBS Sports’ Joel Curry, who gives suggestion on where both sides can come to terms and secure a future together. For starters, Corry points a fully guaranteed deal in similar vein to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson remains the outlier, citing pending deals for similar superstars.

“There would have to be a huge disconnect between the Eagles and Jalen Hurts for a deal not to get done. A fully guaranteed contract is likely a deal breaker for Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie,” Corry wrote. “Signing 2020 first overall pick Joe Burrow to an extension is a top offseason priority for the Bengals. Burrow will likely encounter heavy resistance to a fully guaranteed contract.”

Corry noted the Los Angeles Chargers giving quarterback Justin Herbert a fully guaranteed deal would be challenging, noting “the Chargers aren’t considered a cash rich team.”

“Herbert’s signing bonus in his rookie contract wasn’t paid in a lump sum and a small portion was deferred to March 2021,” Corry wrote. “…Herbert getting a fully guaranteed contract seems like a stretch given how his signing bonus was paid and the funding rules.”

Corry believes in lieu of a fully guaranteed deal, Jackson should pursue—and receive—concessions from the Ravens.

“Becoming the NFL’s highest paid player would be a requirement,” Corry wrote. “That distinction belongs to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers… His contract is widely considered to be $150.815 million over three years, although there are two additional years well below market value in the deal.”

Corry also sees Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott’s deal as a deal to take concept from; namely, Prescott’s largest signing bonus in NFL history ($66 million) and the cash flow which sees Prescott earn 60-percent of his four-year deal by year two, and nearly 80-percent in year three.

Corry eventually comes to what a contract between the two parties should look like but digresses it’s more likely to come down to a franchise tag.

Length: 4 Years

Average yearly salary: $52.5 million

Total: $210 million

Overall contract guarantees: $170 million

Fully guaranteed at signing: $150 million

Signing bonus: $85 million

First-year cash: $99 million (47.14%)

First two years cash: $130 million (61.9%)

First three years cash: $170 million (80.95%)

“I doubt this type of concept is going to appeal to Jackson (even though it should) since he appears to be narrowly focused on a fully guaranteed contract,” Corry wrote. “Barring a drastic change in position by one of the parties, the next step is for the Ravens to decide whether to use an exclusive or non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson.”