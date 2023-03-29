POLL: Do Ravens fans approve of team ownership?

Across SB Nation, team sites have a question for their respective fanbases. Do you approve of team ownership, or do you want them to sell the team?

Since the inception of the Baltimore Ravens, after the NFL returned to Charm City, fans have loved and appreciated the return of professional football. With Art Modell as the majority owner (Steve Bisciotti owned 49% in March 2020), fans watched a Lombardi trophy lifted to the heavens.

In 2004, Bisciotti’s purchase of the remaining 51% was approved by NFL owners. Not a decade later, the franchises second Super Bowl trophy was won.

Since Bisciotti acquired the team, the Ravens have gone 171-119-0 in the regular season and 11-10, with a Super Bowl victory in the playoffs. They’ve appeared in the playoffs in 11 of 18 seasons and won the division five times.

Recently, the franchise has gone through drama surrounding quarterback Lamar Jackson, but has the situation unfolded to a point where the fanbase is upset at the owner? Or, is it directed elsewhere?

