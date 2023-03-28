Odell Beckham Jr. plans to talk with Ravens at owners meetings

According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has arrived at the NFL owners meetings in Arizona at the Biltmore Hotel with plans to talk to the Baltimore Ravens.

The now 30-year-old receiver missed all of last season after going down with a non-contact knee injury during Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. Beckham later revealed that he played much of the 2021 season without an ACL.

Both general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh made it clear following the 2022 season that rebuilding the team’s wide receiver corps was a priority this offseason, but so far the Ravens have only added veteran Nelson Agholor to the group on a one-year deal. With both Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay returning from season-ending injuries, Baltimore would be wise to add more proven insurance at the position, regardless of whoever suits up at quarterback this fall.

Beckham’s last season on the field was split between the Cleveland Browns and the Rams, as the Browns released him on November 5, 2021. Beckham went on to make an impact for Los Angeles, specifically in the playoffs where he caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the Super Bowl in the second quarter.

When it comes to luring Beckham in, the Ravens may not have a clear answer at quarterback, but they do offer familiarity with recently hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Monken served as offensive coordinator for the Browns in 2019 — Beckham’s first year in Cleveland and the last time he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in a season.