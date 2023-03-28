 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts GM Chris Ballard hasn’t ruled out trading for QB Lamar Jackson

Could the Colts be the team?

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
NFL: Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, quarterback Lamar Jackson publicly announced he is seeking a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. Not long after, NFL general managers, team officials and owners were asked about the prospect of trading for the quarterback. While most stood on their previous comments of not being interested in signing Jackson, as they did when the news released regarding the non-exclusive franchise tag, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard offered a different response.

The Colts appear to be the front-runner in the Jackson sweepstakes if they’re wanting to pursue, with teams like the Washington Commanders and New York Jets being out.

The interest in Jackson isn’t resoundingly positive for Jackson from the Colts’ side of things, with owner Jim Irsay being uninterested in a fully guaranteed contract. Irsay was asked about Jackson who said he’s willing to pay Jackson a lot of money, but not a guaranteed deal.

“the money is not a problem,” Irsay told The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “I do not believe in fully-guaranteed contracts.”

This leaves the question of what the Colts would want to offer Jackson if they were to go the offer sheet route, and it would make things interesting as the Ravens would have five days to match the offer.

In any event, the Ravens seem poised to match most offers, and only a seismic deal bordering a fully guaranteed contract would be the one to grant a new team Jackson in their jersey. But so far, teams other than the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings appear uninterested in doing so.

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...