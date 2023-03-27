Roundtable Reactions: QB Lamar Jackson requests a trade from the Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. Below, you’ll find the reactions of those here at Baltimore Beatdown.

It’s been two years of negotiations and conflict for the Ravens and Jackson. At no point did it ever feel they were close to agreeing to a contract. Partially because Jackson doesn’t have an agent, so they can’t leak to the media ‘they’re close,’ but also because it never felt like Jackson wanted to budge and general manager Eric DeCosta wasn’t going to fork over a fully-guaranteed deal.

After the frustrations of this season—Jackson cursing out a fan on Twitter, dropping an expletive in a press conference and then tweeting his injury update that was not what the Ravens reported—along with the shenanigans of offseason, what with The Entire Gym and Jackson reacting on Twitter to reported contract numbers, it’s felt this relationship has been fractured. To find out Jackson’s trade request is 25 days old makes it more clear. Though Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expects Jackson to be their quarterback in Week 1, it’s hard to see that becoming reality when Jackson doesn’t believe the team has met his value. — Kyle Barber

The relationship between club and quarterback has seemingly reached toxicity due to their inability to find common ground on contract negotiations.

At this juncture, it appears a divorce may be in the Ravens best interest. Without a committed quarterback and the salary cap space a long term commitment would make available, Baltimore is positioned to lose more talent than they acquire this offseason. For a team that entered the offseason behind multiple AFC contenders, an overall decrease in roster talent does not present a viable path towards postseason glory next season.

Therefore, entering a brief period of rebuilding, to assemble a war-chest of resources that will be utilized to erect an elite supporting cast around their next young quarterback, is probably the franchise’s best chance to snap their decade long conference championship game drought. — Vasilis Lericos

Although this seemed like a plausible scenario, Jackson’s official trade request is a difficult pill to swallow. Whether ties between the two parties can somehow can be repaired in the near future is unclear, but appears highly unlikely. Thus, the Ravens will now have to find a trade partner where there seemingly might not be one given the fully guaranteed contract Jackson wants. Regardless of what happens, this is a franchise-altering moment. Jackson is the best offensive talent the organization has ever had. It’s unfortunate the situation came to this given all of the success Jackson and the Ravens had together early in his career. — Frank Platko

The Lamar Jackson contract saga continues. Jackson tweets that he requested a trade prior to being tagged. When contract negotiations don’t go a player’s way, they usually do the following in sequence: voice displeasure somewhere or on social media, request a trade, hold out. While Jackson’s request could certainly mean the end in Baltimore, the Ravens essentially opened up Jackson’s capacity to go find the best trade and contract he could for relatively minimal capital (two first round picks) in comparison with recently traded big name QB’s. The Ravens, of course, have the opportunity to match any contract, thus nipping Jackson’s words that they “has not been interested in meeting my value.”

Maybe Jackson simply doesn’t want to be in Baltimore and the relationship is fractured beyond repair, but if it’s simply about money, the Ravens have given every indication they’ll pay whatever any other team would. — Spencer Schultz

This development has felt inevitable if you have followed the breadcrumbs regarding Lamar Jackson and the Ravens this offseason. A truly unfortunate development, but not one that should come as a big surprise at this point. Whether this means the end of Jackson’s tenure in Baltimore or not remains to be seen, but the arrow is certainly pointing down for the former MVP’s future in the purple and black. The Ravens are stuck in a difficult situation to navigate now, with no teams seemingly showing interest in signing Jackson to an offer sheet, at least before the draft, Baltimore could be stuck with an unhappy quarterback playing on the non-exclusive franchise tag in 2023, or in no man’s land at the most important position in football given the lack of veterans still on the market. — Dustin Cox