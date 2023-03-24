Ravens Free Agency 2023: Ravens sign WR Nelson Agholor

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly signed veteran free agent wide receiver Nelson Agholor who visited Baltimore earlier this week.

Breaking: FA WR Nelson Agholor is signing with the #Ravens, sources tell @theScore.



A new potential deep threat for Lamar Jackson…? pic.twitter.com/kHY0LaBBFd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 24, 2023

Former Patriots’ WR Nelson Agholor is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal that also includes incentives with the Baltimore Ravens, per sources. @Schultz_Report initially reported agreement between the two sides. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2023

Agholor, a former first-round pick out of USC, spent his rookie contract with the Philadelphia Eagles before stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots. Agholor was part of the Eagles Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots. Agholor caught 9-of-11 targets for 84 yards in the Eagles 41-33 victory. Throughout his eight seasons, the veteran has amassed 340 receptions for 4,246 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Agholor played the majority of his snaps in the slot during his time in Philadelphia, but has transitioned into more of a Z/flanker during stints with the Las Vegas and New England. In that time, the veteran played 1,542 snaps on the outside compared to only 414 snaps inside. The 29-year-old had his most efficient and productive season functioning as a vertical threat in the Raiders offense in 2020, posting 48 receptions for 897 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging a staggering 18.7 yards per reception with 2.04 yards per route run, which ranked 18th among NFL qualifiers.

Agholor hopefully can bring a vertical presence that can win to some degree on the perimeter, which Baltimore has lacked over the last few seasons.