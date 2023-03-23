Report: NFL sent memo to all clubs about ‘Ken Francis’ who ‘may be contacting teams’ for Lamar Jackson

On Thursday, multiple outlets reported the NFL contacted all NFL clubs in a memorandum to notify clubs of an individual named Ken Francis, who is a non-certified NFLPA agent who “may be contacting teams and attempting to persuade team personnel to enter into negotiations with Lamar Jackson.

The full memorandum reads:

“The NFLPA has informed us that a person by the name of Ken Francis, who is not an NFLPA certified agent, may be contacting Clubs and attempting to persuade Club personnel to enter into negotiations with or concerning Lamar Jackson, who is currently under a Nonexclusive Franchise Tender with the Baltimore Ravens.

“As an uncertified person, Mr. Francis is prohibited from negotiating Offer Sheets or Player Contracts, or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations.

“Clubs are reminded that, under Article 48 of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, an Offer Sheet, which may result in an NFL Playyer Contract, may only be negotiated with the player, if he is acting on his own behalf, or with the player’s NFLPA certified agent. To be clear, Mr. Jackson is not currently represented by an NFLPA certified agent.

“Violation of this rule may result in disapproval of any Offer Sheet or resulting Player Contract entered into by Mr. Jackson and the new Club.

“For additional information, please see MC23-43 (2023 Free Agency Reports and Player/Agent Information List), dated March 15, 2023

NFL MANAGEMENT COUNCIL”