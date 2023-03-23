Ravens Coaching Moves Tracker: Latest hires, exits

The past few months have seen numerous coaching changes for the Baltimore Ravens. It began weeks after their season concluded, with offensive coordinator Greg Roman and the Ravens mutually parting ways. Thereafter, they hired Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. With the hiring of Monken, many new he and head coach John Harbaugh would be sorting out who they want to stay or bring on. Meanwhile, others are looking to advance up the ladder across the NFL and better opportunities elsewhere were abound for a few.

Now, Baltimore Beatdown has a coaching tracker for such moves this offseason.

Coaching Moves

Coaching/Training Staff Exits

OC Greg Roman — Article

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Steve Saunders — Article

Safeties coach D’Anton Lynn — Article

Outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard — Article

Assistant defensive line coach Jason Brooks — Tweet

Scouting & Coaching Asst. Anthony Levine Sr. — Tweet

Coaching Hires/Positions Filled

Running backs coach Willie Taggart — Article

Wide receivers coach Greg Lewis — Article

Outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith — Article

Strength & Conditioning Coordinator Scott Elliott — Article

Coaching Changes