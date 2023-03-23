Ravens Coaching Moves Tracker: Latest hires, exits

The past few months have seen numerous coaching changes for the Baltimore Ravens. It began weeks after their season concluded, with offensive coordinator Greg Roman and the Ravens mutually parting ways. Thereafter, they hired Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. With the hiring of Monken, many new he and head coach John Harbaugh would be sorting out who they want to stay or bring on. Meanwhile, others are looking to advance up the ladder across the NFL and better opportunities elsewhere were abound for a few.
Now, Baltimore Beatdown has a coaching tracker for such moves this offseason.
Coaching Moves
Coaching/Training Staff Exits
- OC Greg Roman — Article
- Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Steve Saunders — Article
- Safeties coach D’Anton Lynn — Article
- Outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard — Article
- Assistant defensive line coach Jason Brooks — Tweet
- Scouting & Coaching Asst. Anthony Levine Sr. — Tweet
Coaching Hires/Positions Filled
- Running backs coach Willie Taggart — Article
- Wide receivers coach Greg Lewis — Article
- Outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith — Article
- Strength & Conditioning Coordinator Scott Elliott — Article
Coaching Changes
- Quarterbacks coach Tee Martin — Article
