Ravens News 3/22: Most Guaranteed and more

8. Baltimore Ravens Key addition: N/A The Ravens are another team that hasn’t done too much in free agency, which is fine. They’ve re-signed a few players such as running back Justice Hill and cornerback Trayvon Mullen. The headline of course is Lamar Jackson, who received the non-exclusive franchise tag. Originally, I was concerned about whether this was the right call, but there was not as much initial interest in the 2019 NFL MVP as I thought there would be. There has to be one or two teams that approach Jackson to talk this offseason, but either way, this placement of the tag did nothing to help Baltimore’s relationship with its quarterback. Also, it doesn’t look good that the Ravens were reportedly looking into Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett in free agency. The Ravens are a playoff team with Jackson under center, and I’m fascinated to see how Todd Monken changes the offense. Baltimore needs to go out and get a receiver, but more importantly, find a way to mend fences with Jackson.

Ravens have been quiet in free agent market; possibilities at receiver and cornerback still available - Brian Wacker

Agholor, meanwhile, would certainly be a cheaper option for the Ravens, with the 29-year-old expected to fetch a one-year deal in the $3 million range. He’s coming off an uneven 2022 season in which he was on the field for just 45% of the Patriots’ snaps, catching 31 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns. Ya-Sin, however, remains one of the best players at any position still available on the free agent market. The 26-year-old, who spent his first three years with the Indianapolis Colts before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last March, rates as the fifth-best shutdown corner in the league, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. His projected annual value is also about $10.8 million, per Spotrac. Another potential move: Baltimore could re-sign Marcus Peters, whose market value is expected to be around $6.4 million. With not a lot of top-end free agent cornerbacks available, it’s expected the Ravens will also look to the draft. Maryland’s Deonte Banks, Georgia’s Kelee Ringo and South Carolina’s Cam Smith are among those who could be available when the Ravens draft at No. 22 overall in the first round.

Jeremiah also said both fit what he looks for in receivers coming out of college: polished route runners. The three best route runners in the class, according to Jeremiah, are Addison, Flowers and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who missed almost all of the 2022 season due to a hamstring injury. “Now, they came in all different sizes and speeds, but it was kind of the craftsman and true route runners that translated really well” to the NFL throughout the past decade, Jeremiah said on Glenn Clark Radio March 16. “Some of the height-weight-speed guys that were raw, there’s a pile of busts in that in that group with that skill set who just didn’t have any route polish.” “For those that haven’t seen him at Boston College, if you’ve seen Tyler Lockett and what he does for the Seahawks, I think Zay Flowers would do the exact same thing,” Jeremiah said. “I think he would be an excellent fit. They’re darn near identical when you look at all their workout numbers and all that stuff, it’s identical.” “You don’t need Lamar to beat you up 5 yards at a time through the air. He should be able to get explosives through the air just because you can run the ball so well,” Jeremiah said. “… You’ve got to have guys who can go out there and get it. I think speed is a nice complement to what they have on the ground. To me, a possession receiver doesn’t really do anything for me in this offense at this point in time.”