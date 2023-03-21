Report: Lamar Jackson is ‘ready to move on from the Ravens’

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, things are escalating for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Per multiple sources, a representative for Jackson has contacted more than one team in an effort to spark negotiations aimed at a possible offer sheet,” Florio wrote. “The representative is not certified by the NFL Players Association.”

The NFL had issue with this last season when then-Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was allegedly being represented by Saint Omni, who was “allegedly contacting teams.” The NFL specifically instructed teams to not negotiate with non-certified representatives in a memo back in August 2022.

“Mr. Omni is prohibited from negotiating player contracts or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations,” the memo explained. “...Clubs are reminded that, under Article 48 of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, Player Contracts may only be negotiated with the player, if he is acting on his own behalf, or with the player’s NFLPA certified agent.”

Like Smith, Jackson does not have an agent negotiating on his behalf.

More importantly, Florio reports another source said Lamar Jackson “is ready to move on from the Ravens.”

Jackson, typically a reserved and private person, hasn’t commented much on social media regarding any of the football content. The last two things we heard on such front regarding the contract situation when he reacted to a Baltimore Beatdown tweet, and the latest, which could be in tandem with the latest news, is an “exclusive interview” with himself coming to his YouTube page “soon.”

133/3years fully guaranteed but I need a agent? ‍♂️ — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 14, 2023

On his IG, Lamar Jackson teases an “exclusive interview” — with himself — coming on his Lamar Jackson Entertainment YouTube page. It will be released “soon.”



YT page: https://t.co/iZpQZBPCgV pic.twitter.com/knYDZunYir — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) March 19, 2023

All of our coverage on the Lamar Jackson contract situation can be found here.