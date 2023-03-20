Ravens Free Agency 2023: Free agent WR Nelson Agholor visiting Ravens

More than a week removed from the official start of NFL free agency, the Baltimore Ravens are one of only two teams yet to make an outside signing. A few days ago, they hosted their first free agent visit this offseason, bringing in cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Earlier today, veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor reportedly visited the Ravens as well.

Agholor, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the New England Patriots. Prior to that, he played five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and had a one-year stint on the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He was previously a first-round pick in 2015, where the Eagles selected him with the No. 15 overall pick out of USC.

In two seasons with the Patriots, Agholor started 20 of 31 games and caught 68 passes for 835 receiving yards and five touchdowns. This comes after the most productive campaign of his career in 2020, where he posted a career-high 896 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the Raiders.

Agholor played only 49% of offensive snaps in New England in 2022, which was the lowest mark of his career by a good margin. He has never caught more than 64 passes in a single season, nor does he have a 900-yard receiving season to his name. For his career, Agholor has 340 receptions for over 4,200 yards and has scored 31 touchdowns.

Agholor’s visit to the Ravens marks the closest the Ravens have come to adding a wide receiver so far this offseason, which ranks near or at the top of the team’s list of position needs. With most of the bigger-name free agent wideouts no longer available, Agholor represents a second-tier option.