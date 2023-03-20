Ravens News 3/20: Minimizing Subtractions and more

I wrote last week that I thought the Ravens would have an “aggressive approach” in their search for a wide receiver. Just because a bunch of the big names are gone doesn’t mean Baltimore still can’t make a significant addition at the position. The Ravens are rumored to be one of three teams in the Odell Beckham sweepstakes, along with the Chiefs and Cowboys. Beckham last had a 1,000-yard season in Cleveland while playing in Todd Monken’s system. In Baltimore’s new offense, Beckham could return to elite status. If Beckham doesn’t land in Baltimore, the Ravens will pivot to other options that they’re probably already exploring. Asked earlier this offseason about adding a top-flight wideout, Eric DeCosta said it’s tough with a big-ticket QB contract, but “we’ll have to get creative, and there are things we can do.” Baltimore’s biggest “additions” so far in free agency is minimizing the subtractions. Losing Calais Campbell stinks, but there’s hope for a return. Maintaining Kevin Zeitler, Gus Edwards and Michael Pierce are key moves and the Ravens had to use a different method to do so with reported void years.

Breaking down Ravens' strengths and weaknesses as free agency continues

Priorities Cornerback What they have: Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams, Trayvon Mullen, Daryl Worley, Bopete Keyes What was lost or is pending: Marcus Peters (UFA), Kyle Fuller (UFA), Kevon Seymour (UFA) What they still need: One or two starting-caliber corners and more depth at the position The Ravens re-signed Mullen, but that doesn’t alter the outlook much. They have a perennial Pro Bowl selection in Humphrey and a host of question marks at one of the game’s most important positions. They still could re-sign Peters or another free agent, although the market isn’t ripe with high-end cover options. They also will almost surely address the position early in the draft, and this is a very talented cornerback class. But the addition of a quality veteran, whether that’s via free agency or a trade, still feels like a must before the draft.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin LV • CB • #26 One of the good man-cover corners in the game, Ya-Sin allowed a 63.2 passer rating when opposing quarterbacks targeted him last season. He allowed just 51.7% of passes thrown his way to be caught with no touchdowns allowed. For teams looking for a reliable corner, Ya-Sin provides excellent value. He’s a good find in the second wave of free agency. Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson PHI • SAF • #23 Gardner-Johnson is the best free agent safety left, even if his market isn’t what he thought it was going to be. Gardner-Johnson tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions last season despite playing in just 12 games. Only Trevon Diggs and Justin Simmons have more interceptions than Gardner-Johnson over the past two seasons. The Philadelphia Eagles are still making a push to keep Gardner-Johnson. Opposing quarterbacks had just a 63.8 passer rating targeting Gardner-Johnson last season, who can play both safety and cornerback.

Del’Shawn Phillips: The 26-year-old linebacker, who was a solid performer on special teams for the Ravens last season, is returning to Baltimore on a one-year deal, according to The Athletic. A former undrafted free agent out of Illinois who also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, Phillips was an unrestricted free agent after the Ravens didn’t tender him. Last season, Phillips, whom the Ravens claimed off waivers from the Jets last August, appeared in 16 games, tallying five tackles, including three solo. He had only one snap on defense last year.

2023 NFL Draft: Offensive line prospect superlatives

BEST ZONE SCHEME: JOHN MICHAEL SCHMITZ, MINNESOTA Schmitz isn’t the high-end athlete you often think of when you hear the term “zone fit,” but he was still the highest-graded offensive lineman in the class on zone runs last season. Much of that has to do with how quickly he processes and adjusts on the fly — a necessary skill for zone-blocking runs. BEST GAP SCHEME: PARIS JOHNSON JR., OHIO STATE There are a lot of bullies in this draft class — Johnson, Broderick Jones, Dawand Jones, O’Cyrus Torrence, Andrew Vorhees and Darnell Wright have valid claims to this spot, as well. It’s Johnson’s ability to crush a double-team and then come off to also get a linebacker that makes him so special in a gap scheme. His experience at guard in 2021 only helps him in this regard.

2023 Ravens Draft Watch: Mazi Smith