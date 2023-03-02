UPDATED: Multiple former Ravens speak out on Ravens strength coaches following NFLPA’s ‘F-’ grade

On Wednesday, the NFLPA released their Player Team Report Cards judging teams on various aspects of each club. The Baltimore Ravens, who scored well in most areas, received the worst strength staff grade, an ‘F-.’

Multiple Ravens have criticized them in the past, including outside linebacker Matthew Judon and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe. Since the news was released, Wolfe and Judon reiterated their comments.

Love you keep your head up. #firesteve — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) November 8, 2021

Been told them to fire him https://t.co/2hBt9Q9fLv — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 2, 2023

Told you the Ravens strength staff was ️ pic.twitter.com/vuNyTMItoG — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) March 1, 2023

Also, three former Ravens have voiced their frustration and displeasure, including 2015 third-round pick and defensive lineman Carl Davis.

I was def a victim of the strength coaches. Two Labrums and multiple pec strains https://t.co/0tRnrfmKWR — Carl Davis Jr. (@Trenchwork94) March 2, 2023

Crazy part is that dog went and said I wasn’t working hard and I was being rebellious. I’m like I ain’t tryna get hurt again. — Carl Davis Jr. (@Trenchwork94) March 2, 2023

Undrafted linebacker Bam Bradley shared a tweet on the matter while undrafted wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo posted a string of text.

5 months post ACL. Unsuccessfully doing the same leg workouts as people with healthy knees never sits right with me.! Ruined me https://t.co/n1cRtF9jxi — Bam Bradley4⃣ (@Bdbam4_) March 2, 2023

Definitely ruined my career. 3 year season ending injuries in a row after being healthy my entire career prior. https://t.co/KLFCqgXOHe — Quincy Adeboyejo (@QuincyA18) March 2, 2023

Definitely ruined my career. 3 year season ending injuries in a row after being healthy my entire career prior,” Adeboyejo tweeted. “Rookie year training camp I suffered the same knee injury Lamar had this year . I was forced to practice 3 days later because I was a “bubble” guy.. they cared less about treating me. Year 2 .. I went thru a full week of off season training with the team just for a surprise text day before rookie mini camp saying they wanted me to participate . 15 minutes into practice I tear my quad completely off the bone. Everything went downhill from there. Let’s just say it’s never good when the training room and strength coaches aren’t on the same page. They didn’t like each other and it showed. Huge disconnect between the two which led to multiple injuries for a lot of guys. No hard feelings tho. I still love Harbs and the organization as a whole.

Current wide receiver Rashod Bateman retweeted a fans comment regarding his health, too.