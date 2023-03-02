John Harbaugh gives coaching updates regarding Keith Williams, James Urban and Rob Leonard

On Wednesday, Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh announced the Ravens will be searching for their third position coach this offseason as outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard will be joining the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Rob Leonard, he’s actually going to take the defensive line job with the Raiders,” Harbaugh said. “So that’s an opportunity for him. That’s a step up for him, and we’ll be looking for an outside ‘backers guy.”

More questions were asked and answered regarding the possible movements among the changing coaching staff after the hire of Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, including the status of quarterbacks coach James Urban and running backs coach Craig Ver Steeg.

“It could still be a position or could still be a senior assistant type gameplan role,” Harbaugh said. “[I] love both of those guys. I think it’s a work in progress with Todd as they kind of get a feel for what direction they want to go but those guys are a big part of what we’ve been doing and I love those guys as coaches and people and I’d love to have them back.”

Harbaugh also confirmed pass game specialist Keith Williams will return.

“Keith is back, absolutely,” Harbaugh said. “And [he’ll] be in some kind of role. I mean, [wide receivers coach,] that’s a possibility.”

Harbaugh did express they’re taking their time in hiring new staff.

“We’re kind of opening it up, taking our time just like we did with the OC position,” Harbaugh said.