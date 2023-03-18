Lamar Jackson to post interview with himself

In what could be the biggest Lamar Jackson news since the Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag was placed on him, Lamar announced that he will be posting an exclusive interview via his own entertainment company, TruzzProductionz.

On his IG, Lamar Jackson teases an “exclusive interview” — with himself — coming on his Lamar Jackson Entertainment YouTube page. It will be released “soon.”



YT page: https://t.co/iZpQZBPCgV pic.twitter.com/knYDZunYir — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) March 19, 2023

This will be the first time Jackson has spoken since December 2, 2022 during his midweek interview before the Broncos game. Jackson suffered a knee injury hurt against the Denver Broncos and didn’t play another game for the rest of the season.

No details beyond what was posted on Jackson’s Instagram page are known. The preview video was about a 90-second clip of Lamar talking about playing in Marty Mornhinweg’s West Coast offense in his rookie year and how that helped his development. Jackson talks about how it was the first time since youth football that he had to call plays, protections, and even give routes to his teammates in the huddle. He mentions how the concepts weren’t different from Bobby Patrino’s offense at Lousiville.

No release date was given, only noted as “dropping soon” on the Instagram post. The length of the interview, topics discussed, and who’s asking Jackson the questions are also unknown as of right now. What is known, though, is this will probably be one of the biggest looks into the phenomenon in a very long time.

It’s hard to imagine anything smaller than a massive audience as all eyes stayed focused on the contract situation in Baltimore.

Stay tuned into Baltimore Beatdown for a summary following the interview.