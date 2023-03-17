Ravens free agency 2023: Free agent CB Rock Ya-Sin visiting Ravens

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, free agent cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is visiting the Ravens on Friday.

Ya-Sin, 26, was a highly-touted prospect coming out of the 2019 NFL draft, where he was drafted No. 34 overall to the Indianapolis Colts. In his third season with the Colts, Ya-Sin began to break out with better coverage and allowing the fewest yards after catch in the NFL, with 1.1 YAC.

Following the season, Ya-Sin was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

In 2022, Ya-Sin took a bit of a step back according to PFF, where his grade fell a from a 72.4 coverage grade to a 65.8. The defense for the Raiders was in constant flux with injuries being a primary problem for their secondary. Ya-Sin suffered a knee injury in Week 13 and was eventually placed on injured reserve.

Prior to the injury, Ya-Sin was “nearly an every down player” according to Silver & Black Pride’s Matt Holder.

Ya-Sin could be a solid fit for the Ravens who need a replacement at the No. 2 cornerback. They need somebody to man the outside and Ya-Sin has spent 88-percent of his NFL snaps defending the outside. However, as always, the money will be a factor as the Ravens currently reside with $7.86 million in cap space, according to overthecap.com.