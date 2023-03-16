Ravens free agency 2023: Ravens re-sign LS Nick Moore to 2-year deal

The Ravens hang onto one of there own as long-snapper Nick Moore has agreed to a two-year, $2.5 million deal.

The Ravens are re-signing long snapper Nick Moore to a two-year, $2.5 million deal. Moore was non tendered as an RFA yesterday. He had interest elsewhere, but he wanted to stay in Baltimore. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 16, 2023

Moore, who originally joined the Ravens in 2020 for a season as a practice squad member, rose through the ranks and eventually was named the starting long snapper as the team moved on from First-Team All-Pro Morgan Cox.

In Moore’s first season as a starter, he snapped on kicker Justin Tucker’s NFL record-breaking game-winning 66-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of 2021. It was Tucker’s 17th career game-winner and the first snapped by Moore.

In 2022, Moore earned Second-Team All-Pro honors alongside kicker Justin Tucker.

Moore’s deal lands him with an AAV of $1.25 million, which is No. 13 across the NFL. A pretty nice deal if you’re the Ravens and a two-year lockdown with good money for Moore.

With Moore locked down through the 2024 season, the Ravens special teams trio of Moore, Tucker and Jordan Stout are under contract for the next two seasons.