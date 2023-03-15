Colts emerge as team to monitor in the Lamar Jackson sweepstakes

With the new league year officially underway, quarterback Lamar Jackson is able to speak with other teams around the league in his search for a new contract. Since the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, Baltimore will have the chance to match any offer sheet that the former MVP signs with another team. If the Ravens choose not to match the offer, then they receive that team’s next two first-round picks in exchange.

According to NFL Analysis Network’s Evan Massey, the Indianapolis Colts have given thought to pursue the 26-year-old superstar.

The #Colts have given some thought to pursuing Lamar Jackson, according to source. They aren't completely sold on any QB in this draft class. A team to monitor. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) March 15, 2023

The Colts have churned through various quarterbacks following the surprise retirement of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck before the 2019 season, so it would make sense for owner Jim Irsay to want to finally put an end to the carousel by acquiring a proven quarterback in his prime. The other option for Indianapolis is to target one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. The Colts currently own the No. 4 overall pick and could potentially miss out on the top three quarterbacks if they do not trade up with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 pick. As Massey stated though, Indianapolis is reportedly not sold on any of the top quarterback prospects. Going with one of the best quarterbacks in the league over an unknown commodity could be worth the two first-round picks and massive contract for Irsay to finally achieve stability at the most important position in the NFL.

If Baltimore chose not to match an offer sheet in this case, they would end up in a position to potentially land their next franchise quarterback. With the No. 4 overall pick, the No. 22 overall pick, and two first-round picks in the next year’s draft, the Ravens would have the necessary ammunition to move up one spot with the Cardinals to ensure they land one of the top three quarterbacks. Baltimore could also stay put and select whichever quarterback falls to them, whether that be Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, or Kentucky’s Will Levis.