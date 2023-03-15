Ravens Free Agency 2023: Ravens re-sign RB Justice Hill to 2-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with running back Justice Hill.

Free-agent RB Justice Hill is resigning with the Ravens, a two-year $4.5 million deal with a max value up to $5 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Hill, whom the Ravens drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, has totaled 695 scrimmage yards on 144 career touches. In 2022, Hill ran for a career high 262 yards and 5.3 yards per carry.

The former Oklahoma State Rebel has been a key contributor on special teams as a gunner. Hill has also returned 22 kicks for 474 yards.

Justice Hill is an explosive and dynamic athlete. Hope he gets a shot to be in a heavier rotational role next year, whether in Baltimore or not.



Baltimore should’ve used Hill more as the jet motion H-back and use some more two back sets once Duvernay went down. pic.twitter.com/qxpGcl1dks — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) January 7, 2023

Justice Hill running is poetry in motion at times.



He's a more slight athlete, who can make himself tiny in tight quarters. Dances in and out of contact with pneumatic precision in his footwork. Runs with way more power than his frame would suggest.



Dude ruptured his Achilles' pic.twitter.com/tDnP1SNK3t — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) November 5, 2022

It appears likely the Ravens backfield of Hill, Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins will all return barring an unexpected move. Edwards recently agreed to a reworked contract with Baltimore. The Ravens will provide a dynamic backfield for first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.