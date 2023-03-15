 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens Free Agency 2023: Ravens re-sign RB Justice Hill to 2-year deal

The Ravens bring back their special teams ace and third back.

By Spencer Schultz
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with running back Justice Hill.

Hill, whom the Ravens drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, has totaled 695 scrimmage yards on 144 career touches. In 2022, Hill ran for a career high 262 yards and 5.3 yards per carry.

The former Oklahoma State Rebel has been a key contributor on special teams as a gunner. Hill has also returned 22 kicks for 474 yards.

It appears likely the Ravens backfield of Hill, Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins will all return barring an unexpected move. Edwards recently agreed to a reworked contract with Baltimore. The Ravens will provide a dynamic backfield for first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

