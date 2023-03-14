Ravens Free Agency 2023: Ravens re-sign CB Trayvon Mullen

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Baltimore Ravens have agreed on a one-year deal to re-sign cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

Mullen, 25, was claimed off waivers by the Ravens a couple of months ago towards the very end of the 2022 season. The former Clemson Tiger was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round of the 2019 draft. He appeared in and started 31 games for the Raiders through his first three career seasons.

Last August, Mullen was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for late-round draft pick. After eight games in Arizona, Mullen was waived and scooped up by the Dallas Cowboys, who then also waived him after only one game with the team.

When the Ravens claimed him back in January, many were quick to point out that Mullen’s family ties with Lamar Jackson, as the two are cousins. Looking past that, this is also a move to add cornerback depth and potentially take a flier on a former early-round draft pick with enticing raw physical traits.

With Marcus Peters being an unrestricted free agent, a lowkey re-signing like this gives the Ravens another body on the depth chart to have in-house this spring and summer. In 46 career games, Mullen as compiled 150 combined tackles, four interceptions, and 29 pass breakups.