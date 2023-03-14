Ravens could net two 2024 compensatory picks

Though it’s only Day 2 of the NFL offseason, the Ravens are back to their compensatory pick ways. With the Denver Broncos paying big money to offensive lineman Ben Powers and the Minnesota Vikings signing tight end Josh Oliver to a lucrative deal, the Ravens are in line to net two 2024 compensatory picks.

This signing adds a 4th round 2024 compensatory pick to the Ravens. https://t.co/XPL2vPN5VM — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 13, 2023

I did not have even the best blocking tight end getting a contract like this.



At $7M APY, that adds a 6th round 2024 compensatory pick on the board to the Ravens. https://t.co/x3U5r13o6n — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 13, 2023

Compensatory picks have been a significant part of the Ravens’ efforts since their inception. Though they were without a compensatory pick this season, they still manage to lead the NFL in total compensatory picks since 1994, with 55.

Wildly, this is the first time the Ravens have been without a compensatory selection since 2010.

Of course, this could change if the Ravens go out and make signings, but with the cap space they have, it’s unlikely they’ll sign two unrestricted free agents that would cancel out both deals they saw from their players exiting.